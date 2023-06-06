Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.97

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 71710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Jabil Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $384,818,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

