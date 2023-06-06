James E. Lillie Sells 19,414 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APi Group Stock Performance

APG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 952,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in APi Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 53,214 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 419,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 172,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

