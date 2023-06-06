JasmyCoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $204.06 million and approximately $52.03 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

