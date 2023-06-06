JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Stories

