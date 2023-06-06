Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 148,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,644. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Articles

