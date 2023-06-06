Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.70 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $141,098.10 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025369 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.94 or 1.00015602 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00980394 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,284.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

