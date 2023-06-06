Jian Xie Sells 1,433 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at $17,159,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.7 %
FLGT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 199,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,491. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.