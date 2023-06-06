Jian Xie Sells 1,433 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at $17,159,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.7 %

FLGT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 199,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,491. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after purchasing an additional 118,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

Recommended Stories

