JMP Securities Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on S. Raymond James started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of S opened at $12.77 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

