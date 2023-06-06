John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 956,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,516. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.80. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

