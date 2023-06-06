John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up to $35.18

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.18, but opened at $37.85. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 306 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -817.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

