Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,648,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
