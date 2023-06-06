Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) PT Set at C$7.75 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$7.75 price objective on Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOY opened at C$5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.76 and a 1 year high of C$7.94. The firm has a market cap of C$363.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.45.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$67.53 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 71.04% and a net margin of 70.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Energy will post 0.284919 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

