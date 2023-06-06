Kaspa Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $278.69 million and $9.18 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,959,617,784 coins and its circulating supply is 18,959,618,224 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,946,929,503.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01445928 USD and is down -9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,785,839.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

