Kava 24 Hour Volume Tops $157.39 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $592.04 million and $157.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 556,496,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,561,903 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

