KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,228,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,739 shares.The stock last traded at $62.09 and had previously closed at $61.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

