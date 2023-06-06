Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $28.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Kenvue Stock Down 1.6 %
KVUE stock opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
