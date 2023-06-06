Kevin Chessen Buys 50,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Kevin Chessen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Skillz Trading Up 9.7 %
NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,506,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
