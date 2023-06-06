Kevin Chessen Buys 50,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) Director Kevin Chessen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skillz Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,506,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

