Kevin Chessen Buys 50,000 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) Director Kevin Chessen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skillz Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,506,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,805,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 141.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

