Kevin Yuann Sells 2,570 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NerdWallet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 357,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
See Also
