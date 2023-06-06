Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.02 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.02 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 363.64% from the company’s previous close.

Kidoz Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of CVE KIDZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -1.40.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

