Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,646. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

