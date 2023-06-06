Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 260,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,063. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

