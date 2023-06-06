Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 85,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

