Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after acquiring an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 3,557,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

