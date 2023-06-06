Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 135,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 283,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

