Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,295,000 after acquiring an additional 163,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $116.21. 552,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,797. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

