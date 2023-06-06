Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,675 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,334 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

