Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $389.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $344.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $202.00 and a 52-week high of $345.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,930 shares of company stock worth $3,255,862 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,191,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

