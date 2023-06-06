Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $348.07

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $348.07 and last traded at $344.97, with a volume of 3231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.57 and a 200 day moving average of $302.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,930 shares of company stock worth $3,255,862. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.