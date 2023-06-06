KOK (KOK) Tops One Day Volume of $423,879.54

KOK (KOK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $423,879.54 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015641 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,687.33 or 1.00032897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000089 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01671087 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $331,347.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.