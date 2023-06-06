Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Hits $0.38

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $99.23 million and approximately $49,353.12 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

