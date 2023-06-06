KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 3%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €55.80 ($60.00) and last traded at €55.70 ($59.89). 13,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($58.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.74.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

