Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

LH traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $218.41. 96,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $233.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

