Lake Street Capital Lowers AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of AQB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 914.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 42,013 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

