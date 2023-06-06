Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.52 and its 200 day moving average is $496.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.