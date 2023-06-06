Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £1,746.69 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £1,746.69 ($2,171.42).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.10 ($3.00). 24,139,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58).

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legal & General Group Company Profile

LGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.94) to GBX 390 ($4.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.16) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.00).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

