Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £1,746.69 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £1,746.69 ($2,171.42).
Legal & General Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 12.30 ($0.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 241.10 ($3.00). 24,139,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,476,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.58).
Legal & General Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,277.78%.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
