Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $103.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

