LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $93.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LGIH opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 105.8% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

