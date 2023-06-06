Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.21

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.21 and last traded at $183.87, with a volume of 50104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

