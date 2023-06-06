Litecoin (LTC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $880.47 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $87.70 or 0.00341510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and approximately $880.47 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013680 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,081,477 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
