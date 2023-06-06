Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 9,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 328,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 81,204 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

