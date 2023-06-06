Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.85

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1692961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.