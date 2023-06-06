Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $51.42

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $50.09. Lumentum shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 253,919 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

