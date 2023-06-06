Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 27.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) fell 27.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 114,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 38,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 23.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

