Macy’s (M) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00.

6/2/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $13.00.

6/2/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00.

6/2/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00.

6/1/2023 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Macy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00.

5/5/2023 – Macy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,164,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12.

Get Macy's Inc alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.