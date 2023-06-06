Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

