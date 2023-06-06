MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.55.

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.52.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.7845168 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

