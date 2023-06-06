Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 692,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,958,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Exelon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.