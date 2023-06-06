Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. 24,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

