Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,190. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

