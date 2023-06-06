Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $11.76 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 206,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 208,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

